Burned home where 1 found dead had no working smoke alarms, officials said

Firefighters found one person dead during a house fire and also discovered the home did not have working smoke alarms, officials said.
Lexington County 911 received a call for a structure fire on the 100 block of Darian Drive in the Red Bank area around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the County of Lexington.
Lexington County Fire Services and EMS responded to the fire shortly after and saw smoke and flames coming from a single-story residence, the release stated.
Firefighters reportedly entered the building and found a person inside.
After they pulled the victim from the home, rescue workers confirmed the person had died. No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.
Firefighters discovered the home had no working smoke alarms.
The residence suffered about $45,000 in damage, according to the release.
Lexington County Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to investigate the cause of the fire, and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will investigate the victim’s cause of death.
