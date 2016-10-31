Share your organization’s holiday needs

The holidays are a season of giving, of volunteering, of helping those in need.
We’re compiling a list of ways people can help others – but we need your help to do it.
Is your Midlands civic group raising money to give children in need of a better Christmas? Do you need volunteers to sing carols at nursing homes? Is your charity sponsoring an annual coat drive, or raising funds for hurricane relief?
What do you need most? Money? Time? Material goods? Help us get the word out about your organization.
Send information about your Midlands organization, via email, to dkujawa@thestate.com.
Deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 23. We will run the list in The State newspaper and online at thestate.com.
