October 31, 2016 6:27 PM

Urban League honors 8 people, one business

Staff reports

COLUMBIA, SC

Eight Columbia area community leaders and one business are being honored by the Columbia Urban League for efforts that improve lives in what the organization calls “underserved communities” across South Carolina.

The group includes lawyers Francenia Heizer, Stuart Andrews, Bryan Sterling and Daniel Westbrook; Richland 2 Superintendent Debra Hamm; health care executives Carolyn Roach and Lathran Woodard; banker Kim Wilkerson; and Bank of America.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

