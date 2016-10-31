Columbia asked to kick off public fundraising for Fort Jackson park with $500,000

1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina Pause

1:37 'It sounded like a million chainsaws' as Palmetto Bay Marina suffered through Hurricane Matthew

0:43 Flooding on Hilton Head day after Matthew

0:50 Scenes around Lexington as Hurricane Matthew comes through

0:35 A look inside Spirit Communications Park on Saturday afternoon

2:01 What's it like to fly in a 1929 Ford? AeroFest has you covered

0:42 Walk Out of the Darkness raises awareness for suicide prevention

1:38 Columbia, USC battered by hurricane's wind, rain

1:33 City Councilwoman Leona Plaugh discusses bus tour of flood-affected neighborhoods