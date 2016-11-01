Applying for Obamacare? Richland Library will give you free help

Richland Library is offering free consultations on health care coverage, as open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act, informally known as “Obamacare,” has begun.
Twelve percent of people in Richland County are uninsured, according to Enroll America. Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, and runs through Jan. 31, 2017.
You can schedule a free appointment with Richland Library social workers and navigators at any library location. They can help answer questions about the Health Insurance Marketplace and guide you through the application process.
To schedule an appointment, call 803-231-6330 or visit www.richlandlibrary.com/getcovered.
When you come to your library consultation, bring this information with you:
▪ Household income for 2017
▪ Social Security numbers
▪ Dates of birth for you and your dependents
▪ Current workplace’s offered health care plans (optional)
For more information on the Affordable Care Act, visit www.healthcare.gov.
