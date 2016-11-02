Photos: National Hospice Month observance at the SC State House

In honor of National Hospice month, Agapè Hospice Care hosted Life Blooms Eternally: A Celebration of Life at the State House. The observance consisted of 180 umbrellas, representing 420 Agape Hospice patients from the Midlands the past year, being displayed on the State House grounds. David Coffman, director of operations for Agape, said that the event is an opportunity to provide information on all the services hospice offers to those who may need a loved one cared for during the final stage of life. "We want to make life better for that last little bit." November 2, 2016
Tim Dominick
tim@timdominick.com
