Daughter of 60-year-old found shot dead last month said he likely knew killer

The mother and daughter of a man who was shot to death at his Columbia-area apartment last month is asking the public to help uncover the mystery surrounding his shooting death.
A female acquaintance reportedly found Sylvester Riley, 60, shot to death Oct. 22 at his apartment on the 7100 block to Tama Road at the Elmtree/Georgetown Square Apartments.
An autopsy indicated Riley died from a gunshot wound to the upper body sometime Oct 21 or 22.
Riley’s daughter, Olivia Gabriella Riley, 25, said she believes her father knew his killer since the apartment door was unlocked.
She said her father moved there about three months earlier but didn’t have any concerns about the neighborhood.
Riley asked that anyone with information to contact law enforcement to help bring closure to her family.
“It was very painful to bury my dad due to the fact that he was murdered,” she said during a press conference Thursday morning.
Capt. Scott McDonald with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said he feels someone in the community knows what happened.
He said investigators also gathered forensic evidence, such as fibers and finger prints, from the scene.
McDonald said the killing seems like a random act of violence since the victim was a “well-liked guy.”
He said investigators do not have a motive at this point, since there were no signs of forced entry.
“We believe strongly he was with someone he was familiar with and felt comfortable with,” he said. “That’s why we feel like this case is very solvable.”
Riley was buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Friday.
After he graduated from Lower Richland High School in 1974, Riley enlisted in the U.S. Army and served seven years. He also served as an Honor Guard for President Jimmy Carter during his inauguration in 1977.
Anyone with information about theinvestigation is asked to call (803) 576-3006 or Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC. All calls are anonymous, and people who leave tips that lead to an arrest of a suspect can earn up to $1,000.
