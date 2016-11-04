Owner of dog abused in Snapchat videos uncooperative, abuser still on loose

A tiny white dog whose abuse was captured on Snapchat is now happy and healthy, and it even had a photo opportunity with Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall. But police say the abuser is still out there, and the dog’s owner is not cooperating.
Mayor MacDougall of the @TownLexingtonSC was at the office when the dog was turned over to Lexington County Animal Control for safekeeping. pic.twitter.com/NVLYaeS10F— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 3, 2016
On Oct. 16, multiple people reached out to Lexington police by forwarding videos and photos from Snapchat of the dog being kicked and thrown down a flight of stairs. The dog could be heard yelping with each kick and as it tumbled down the stairs.
Lexington Police Department’s Cpl. Cameron Mortenson said there wasn’t enough information to determine who the abuser was, as users on Snapchat can use aliases.
Mortenson said within minutes, officers pinpointed the area where it happened – Cedarcrest Village Apartments – and had taken the dog.
Mortenson said the dog was examined by a veterinarian after it was taken by officers and is in good health.
He said the dog’s owner, Timothy Mister, has been uncooperative and has given conflicting information.
“When we initially contacted him, his statement was he didn’t want to get anyone in trouble,” he said. “Then he changed it to he didn’t know who did it.”
County of Lexington Animal Control gained custody of the dog and issued a summons for maltreatment of an animal to Mister.
MacDougall took the time Thursday to visit animal control and snap a photo with the dog.
Animal control will keep the dog until all court proceedings and hearings are done. After then, the dog may be available for adoption.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure the owner does not get the dog back,” Mortenson said.
Mortenson said this is still a priority case for investigators, and they are working on following up on leads.
Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Lexington Police Department at (803) 359-6260 or through social media or Crimestoppers (888) CRIME-SC.
