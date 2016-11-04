Photos: USC Homecoming preparations

Mackenzie Schmidt outlines "South Carolina" in garnet while preparing her Greek's float before the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Members of Tri Delta danced and celebrated the completion of their float while listening to Sandstorm in the preparation area for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
University of South Carolina Greek organizations worked diligently to finish their homecoming parade floats before the beginning of the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
J.J. Freudenberg and Alex Mallin add fall colored leaves as a final touch to their float while preparing for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Sona Patel and Nicolette Bryan paint a brick wall on their float while preparing for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Kappa Delta & Theta Chi members strategize with other about banner placement while preparing for their 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
USC Junior Phillip C. Bowan fabricates a banner frame to mount on the Kappa Delta & Theta Chi float in preparation for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Danielle Dvorak paints a sign that reads "Falling For Carolina" for her float in preparation for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Duncan Hickman, Jake Tengi, and Nick Nardslico tie a hockey stick to their scarecrow Cocky while preparing the Kappa Kappa Gamma & USC Hockey float for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Margot Christ, Amelia Schmall, and Maddie Christ work diligently to finish the grass on the Alpha Chi Omega & Lambda Chi Alpha float before the beginning of the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Ali Fuydal strings lights to a tree on a float in preparation for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Katherine Wolfe, Lindsay Robertson, and Ali Goodwin fabricate grass on their float by using tissue paper and adhesive while preparing for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Elise Kacan paints Carolina on a poster board in preparation for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Students took a break to dance to Sandstorm while making last minute preparations to their floats for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Kappa Delta & Theta Chi members take a moment to admire their completed float while preparing for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
Completed floats lined up in their parade order while preparing for the 2016 USC Homecoming Parade.
