Working long hours to build floats for USC’s homecoming parade

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case Pause

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

0:43 CJ Cummings on setting world record

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

1:20 Clemson's Leggett dives for game winning touchdown, caught in series of photos

0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks

2:44 How Elliott Fry manages diabetes on gameday, and how he gives back

1:52 Analysis: What OrTre Smith commitment means for USC

1:36 Eddie Dunning, painter of the Gamecock on the Williams-Brice football field