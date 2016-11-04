Scientist who exposed Flint, Mich., water crisis lambastes government regulators

0:43 CJ Cummings on setting world record Pause

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

0:54 Gamecocks take shape with new faces on the roster

1:20 Clemson's Leggett dives for game winning touchdown, caught in series of photos

1:52 Analysis: What OrTre Smith commitment means for USC

1:36 Eddie Dunning, painter of the Gamecock on the Williams-Brice football field

0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks