Richland County to plan spending 2 years at a time instead of yearly

Richland County government plans to switch to a two-year budget cycle, as opposed to planning spending one year at a time, starting next July.
County leaders say the change will make spending more efficient and allow County Council to focus on long-term needs and planning.
The change also will allow county staff to invest more time into assessing programs, spotting trends and controlling costs, the county says.
“A biennium budget is a great method for long-term goal setting and making sure we give considerable thought about the future needs of a growing community,” interim county administrator Gerald Seals said in a news release.
Greenville County has operated on a two-year budget cycle since the 1990s under the direction of Seals, who was the county administrator at the time.
The county’s financial year begins July 1.
