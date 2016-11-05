Photos: Columbia Pumpkin Smash

Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, a Hamadryas baboon seems to smile as he enjoys some pumpkin during the Riverbanks Zoo's enrichment day.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, Hamadryas baboons toss, smash and eat pumpkins in their exhibit during the Riverbanks Zoo's enrichment day.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, a Hamadryas baboon tosses a pumpkin to smash it before enjoying the tasty fall fruit during Riverbanks Zoo's enrichment day.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, a pair of Hamadryas baboons eat pumpkins in their exhibit during the Riverbanks Zoo's enrichment day.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, African elephants search for pumpkins hidden throughout their exhibit.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, a zookeeper puts out pumpkins for the Hamadryas baboons.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, a crowd gathers to watch the Hamadryas baboons toss, smash and eat pumpkins as part of Riverbank Zoo's enrichment program.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, Hamadryas baboons toss, smash and eat pumpkins in their exhibit during the Riverbanks Zoo's enrichment day.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, some artwork painted by gorillasare auctioned off to raise money for the Riverbank Zoo's enrichment program. Paintings by giraffes and elephants were also auctioned.
Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more get to enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. Here, artwork painted by gorillas, giraffes and elephants were auctioned off to raise money for the Riverbank Zoo's enrichment program.
