Photos: Revolutionary War Days in Camden S.C.

Re-enactors Randall and Dana Eskew pose in their Revolutionary War era styled clothing during Revolutionary War Days. During Revolutionary War Days, re-enactors from more than 20 states gather to set up both British and Continental camps for one of the oldest Revolutionary War re-enactments in the United States.
Brim cook on wooden pikes in a manner that they were cooked during the Revolutionary War time period.
Cook Gene Floyd prepares a fish dinner meal using Revolutionary War era cooking methods during Revolutionary War Days.
Bobby Blackwell who has been re-enacting for twenty years, runs his trading post at Revolutionary War Days.
Random items of Revoltionary War era are on display at a trading post during Revolutionary War Days.
North American forces hold their line against the British during Revolutionary War Days.
Re-enactor Huger McClellan cleans his musket after a battle demonstration during Revolutionary War Days.
"Dead" re-enactors littered the battle field after the war between the British and the North American forces ended.
Walnut buttons were on display for purchase at the carpenters hut during Revolutionary War Days.
Matthew Small learns how to load a cannon during Revolutionary War Days.
Re-enactor Robin Demetri poses for a picture in her Revolutionary War era styled clothing during Revolutionary War Days.
A British Forces Palisade Wall reconstruction was on display during Revolutionary War Days.
Hand crafted wooden spoons are on display during Revolutionary War Days.
Carpenter Ike Carpenter shows off Revolutionary War styled woodwork to James and Alex Boyce during Revolutionary War Days.
John Gilbert and grandson Devin Aquino wear Revolutionary War era clothing during Revolutionary War Days. John Gilbert who follows a family tradition has worn his uniform every July 4th since 1975.
Red Shirt enactors line up on the battle field in preparation for their battle against the American forces during Revolutionary War Days.
American soldier re-enactors march up the hill in preparationf or their battle against the British during Revolutionary War Days.
American forces fire their muskets and rifles against the British forces during Revolutionary War Days.
Re-enactors cover their ears in preparation for cannon fire during Revolutionary War Days.
Muzzle smoke engulfs re-enactors as they fire their muskets and rifles during Revolutionary War Days.
Blacksmith Joe Marsh makes a pair of tongs during his blacksmithing demonstration at Revolutionary War Days.
American Soldier re-enactors lined up in ranks in preparation for their battle against the British during Revolutionary War Days.
