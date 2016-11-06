In Irmo, goats and ducks and sheep better scurry

Goats and ducks and sheep – and other critters common in the country – had better scurry soon from Irmo.
Town Council is moving to ban more farm animals and fowl in neighborhoods after it earlier refused to let residents keep a few chickens as other Midlands communities do.
Currently, only pigs, cattle and horses join chickens as not permitted. But town leaders say they need to help avert blight and improve conditions in the community of 11,000 residents.
The change under consideration would add goats, ducks, sheep, peacocks and guinea hens as taboo animals.
“There’s no way we can list every animal Noah had on his ark, but we don’t want farms in backyards,” Councilman Barry Walker said.
Town officials want to keep the list of household pets allowed to dogs, cats, and other animals traditionally kept to prevent unexpected conflict from noise and sanitation, Mayor Hardy King said.
Other town leaders prefer a ban on livestock without specifying types.
Some homeowners say the proposed restrictions are overdue.
“Farm animals do not belong in neighborhoods,” longtime town resident Elmer Danko said. “If you allow one, you’re eventually going to get others.”
Other residents call the limits overzealous.
“It’s absolutely going overboard,” said Susan Warf, a leader of the unsuccessful request to allow chickens. “It’s not going to correct the problem as they think it will.”
