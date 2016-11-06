Columbia apartment fire displaces 14 residents

A fire early Sunday morning has displaced the residents of a Columbia apartment complex.
At 1:30 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at 525 Evelyn Drive, located close to the intersections of both Fernandina Road and I-26 with St. Andrews Road.
The fire displaced 14 residents and the building is uninhabitable, according to public information officer Capt. Brick Lewis, who said one resident was rescued from the second floor, but no injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated at $150,000, according to Lewis.
The Richland County Fire Marshal is in charge of the investigation and will determine the cause of the fire, but Lewis said there was no reason to believe it was an act of arson or the result of suspicious and criminal activities at the time of the fire.
