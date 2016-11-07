Our website is free to read for the entire week

Tuesday's election is hugely consequential -- not just at the national level, but here in the Midlands as well. With the stakes so high, we all need timely and accurate information from a source we can trust.
Starting today, we're providing unlimited digital access to all of the journalism that The State produces at no charge. There's no limit on the number of articles you can read, videos you can watch or photos you can see; if it's on our website, it's available to you.
We'll provide unlimited access throughout the week, so please come back to thestate.com often for the latest news on this historic election.
Comments