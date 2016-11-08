Swansea area residents decide on referendum

Cody Phillips, Kyle McCoil and Lorraine Williams share the stories of how suicide devastated their families and how to help those who may be having mental problems. Suicides in the Midlands have doubled in a decade, and this year is on track to be the highest of the millennium in Richland County. Some of the surprising trends within the overall upward trend are that slightly more elderly people appear to be taking their lives, more women are using guns rather than pills to kill themselves, young adults' numbers spiked during the recession and fewer people are leaving traditional suicide notes.