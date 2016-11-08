Swansea area residents decide on referendum

Rachel Zoe made an appearance during a special event at Coplon's on Forest Drive, Thursday, November 3, 2016. Zoe said she wanted to give back to the people that support her the most. "I came here because I felt it was time to say thank you for being so loyal," she said.
Hogs are responsible for decimating a sea turtle population on a barrier island off the coast of South Carolina. Hunters, environmentalists and DNR have joined forces to knock back the hog population. Read the full story at TheState.com
Julian "Zeus" McClurkin, of the Harlem Globetrotters spoke to children at Oak Pointe Elementary in Irmo on "The ABC's of Bullying Prevention," Tuesday, November 1, 2016. He also demonstrated his basketball spinning skills with the help of students and faculty.
Cody Phillips, Kyle McCoil and Lorraine Williams share the stories of how suicide devastated their families and how to help those who may be having mental problems. Suicides in the Midlands have doubled in a decade, and this year is on track to be the highest of the millennium in Richland County. Some of the surprising trends within the overall upward trend are that slightly more elderly people appear to be taking their lives, more women are using guns rather than pills to kill themselves, young adults' numbers spiked during the recession and fewer people are leaving traditional suicide notes.
The Senate Gun Issues Special Committee held its final of four meetings on Thursday at the Statehouse. The committee has been exploring if legislators should introduce legislation to reform the state's gun laws. By Cynthia Roldán.
The film is about Desmond Doss, played by Andrew Garfield, a soldier who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in spite of objecting to killing anyone in World War II because of his personal beliefs as a Seventh-day Adventist. Doss was inducted into the Army at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C. on April 1, 1942, and he was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Okinawa, where he saved 75 without firing or carrying a gun.
Courtesy of Lionsgate
Film Release: 11/04/2016
Through a gift made possible by Make-A-Wish Foundation, Hayden West got to handle the real Richland County Sheriff’s Department police dog Arko, write a speeding ticket and use the lights and sirens in the police car. He will also be going to Disney World. (Video by Sean Rayford)