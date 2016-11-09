Local

November 9, 2016 12:03 AM

Pedestrian struck and killed Tuesday night on US 178 near Batesburg-Leesville

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A pedestrian removing debris from the roadway was struck and killed on US 178 near Batesburg-Leesville Tuesday night.

The unidentified pedestrian was not wearing any reflective gear when the collision occurred around 9:38 p.m., said Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound when the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of US 178 (Fairview Road) and Steedman Road, Southern said. The driver, a resident of Augusta, Georgia, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

