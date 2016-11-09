Local

November 9, 2016 2:26 AM

Roundup of South Carolina’s winners on election day

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

President-elect Donald Trump won by a landslide in South Carolina.

Senator Lindsay Graham, who said he couldn’t support Donald Trump, went for third party.

How did Donald Trump do it?

Want to see how each S.C. county voted? Here’s a list of the presidential votes by county in South Carolina.

'Mute masses' carried Donald Trump to cusp of presidency, as they carried Nixon

The GOP maintained control of the U.S. Senate (a big surprise) and the U.S. House.

In the U.S. House and Senate races in the state, the incumbents ruled the day.

Senator Tim Scott (R) was elected to his first full term. Representatives Joe Wilson (R), Jim Clyburn (D), Mick Mulvaney (R), Jeff Duncan (R), Tim Rice (R), and Mark Sanford (R) all won re-election. Trey Gowdy won re-election to a fourth term.

Local elections

Richland County

All Richland County races

Richland 1 and Richland 2 school board

Lila Anna Sauls wins an at-large seat on the Richland 1 school board. In Richland 2, Lindsay Agostini and Monica Elkins-Johnson top a large field. But one seat in each district remained too close to call Tuesday night.

Kennedy, Manning win contested Richland council seats

In the Midlands’ most hotly contested State House race, Mia McLeod appears to be winner. But thousands of unreported absentee ballots raise questions about final results.

GALLERY of photos from Russell House election watch party.

GALLERY of photos of voting in the Midlands on Tuesday.

Lexington County

 

Incumbent Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher cruised to re-election Tuesday.

Swansea High renovations OK’d

There’s a new youngest member of the SC House.

Voter Fraud in SC?

SLED is investigating a Rock Hill case.

Here are links to the election results tables for state and local races.

SC State Senate races

SC State House races

All Lexington County races

All Richland County races

SC Presidential results by County

SC US Senate races by County

SC US House races by County

SC State Senate and House races by County

