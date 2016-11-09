Roundup of South Carolina’s winners on election day

Oh, so happy!
President-elect Donald Trump won by a landslide in South Carolina.
Senator Lindsay Graham, who said he couldn’t support Donald Trump, went for third party.
Want to see how each S.C. county voted? Here’s a list of the presidential votes by county in South Carolina.
'Mute masses' carried Donald Trump to cusp of presidency, as they carried Nixon
The GOP maintained control of the U.S. Senate (a big surprise) and the U.S. House.
In the U.S. House and Senate races in the state, the incumbents ruled the day.
Senator Tim Scott (R) was elected to his first full term. Representatives Joe Wilson (R), Jim Clyburn (D), Mick Mulvaney (R), Jeff Duncan (R), Tim Rice (R), and Mark Sanford (R) all won re-election. Trey Gowdy won re-election to a fourth term.
Local elections
Richland County
Richland 1 and Richland 2 school board
Lila Anna Sauls wins an at-large seat on the Richland 1 school board. In Richland 2, Lindsay Agostini and Monica Elkins-Johnson top a large field. But one seat in each district remained too close to call Tuesday night.
Kennedy, Manning win contested Richland council seats
In the Midlands’ most hotly contested State House race, Mia McLeod appears to be winner. But thousands of unreported absentee ballots raise questions about final results.
Lexington County
Incumbent Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher cruised to re-election Tuesday.
There’s a new youngest member of the SC House.
Voter Fraud in SC?
SLED is investigating a Rock Hill case.
