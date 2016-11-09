Eades to lead Lexington County’s effort to attract jobs

Veteran economic development consultant Mike Eades is taking charge of Lexington County’s effort to attract companies that bring in jobs.
Eades, 64, returns to the Midlands after a seven-year stint in a similar role in Louisiana.
His 39-year career includes work in South Carolina with a number of business groups and state commerce officials for nearly two decades through the mid-1990s.
“He know businesss, he has contacts,” County Councilman Johnny Jeffcoat of Irmo said. “That’s what we were looking for, somebody who knows the culture.”
One of Eades’ primary assignments will be encouraging firms to settle in areas earmarked by county leaders for technology companies in Chapin and for industry near Cayce and Batesburg-Leesville.
He replaces Chuck Whipple, who recently took a job with Midlands Technical College.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
Comments