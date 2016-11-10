Holiday closings

The following will be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Compiled by: Dwaun S.
GOVERNMENT
▪ Federal offices
▪ State government offices
▪ Richland County offices. The County’s C&D Landfill and Lower Richland Drop-off facility will be closed and will return to a regular schedule on Saturday. Curbside trash collections will run on their normal schedules. The County’s Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport will remain open regular hours, 6 a.m-10 p.m.
▪ Lexington County offices. Solid waste as normal
▪ Kershaw County offices
▪ Columbia city offices. Solid waste as normal
▪ Forest Acres city offices. Solid waste as normal
▪ Lexington town offices. Trash collection will resume as normal
▪ West Columbia City Hall and city offices. Solid waste as normal
▪ Cayce city town hall and city offices. Solid waste as normal
▪ The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
SERVICES/BANKS
▪ Post offices
▪ Many banks and credit unions. Check with your branch to verify.
▪ Lexington’s Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission offices.
▪ Richland County Recreation Commission offices, recreation and community centers
