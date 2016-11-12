Photos: Five Points Chili Cook-Off 2016

Chili lovers enjoy a variety of chili recipes during the 29th Annual Chili Cook-Off in Columbia's Five Points on Nov. 12, 2016. More than 30 teams battled it out by serving up their own unique recipes. The festival, which ran from noon to 6 p.m., also featured live music and was free to the public with patrons making a donation to sample the chili. Here, David Jumper, right, serves up Yesterday's Hawaiian Chili to Colleen Gordon, Matthew Bodiford and Rachael West. The Hawaiian Chili features pineapples and has a mild flavor.
Here, a regular competitor at the festival is the Butt Trumpet group that says their chili starts off as a symphony in your mouth, but finishes with a bass note at the end.
Here, competitors and patrons stop eating chili long enough to pose for a photo at the festival.
Here, Sara Moseley sprinkles some cheese on top of the Irish Chili served at the Delaney's booth.
Chili lovers enjoy a variety of chili recipes during the 29th Annual Chili Cook-Off in Columbia's Five Points on Nov. 12, 2016. More than 30 teams battled it out by serving up their own unique recipes. The festival, which ran from noon to 6 p.m., also featured live music and was free to the public with patrons making a donation to sample the chili.
Here, Ian Fooks, left, and his fiance Cera Falls, center, of Columbia sample a bowl of his favorite chili, the Sweet Heat chili. At right is Falls' grandmother, Hazel Montgomery of York.
Here, Cera Falls, left, of Columbia shares a bowl of the Columbia Police Department's chili with her grandmother, Hazel Montgomery of York.
