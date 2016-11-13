Local

November 13, 2016 8:53 AM

Driver killed in accident on Interstate 26

By John Monk

jmonk@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A driver was killed in a single-car crash around 5 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 26 outside Columbia, the S.C. Highway Patrol reported.

The driver was traveling eastbound just past the 99 mile marker when his car, a 2008 Infiniti, ran off the left side of the road and the driver overcorrected, “and the vehicle went back across to the right side of the roadway and struck a tree,” said Sgt. Bob Beres of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Chili Cook Off in Five Points

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos