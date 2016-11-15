Greenville Co. Schools take precautions because of smoke from wildfire

Greenville County Schools is taking extra precautions to protect students from potentially dangerous air.
The district has been in touch with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the National Weather Service about air quality due to ongoing fires in Pickens County and Western North Carolina, according to Elizabeth Brotherton, Greenville County Schools spokesperson.
Principals were advised that students with asthma or other breathing conditions should be allowed to stay indoors instead of going outside for recess, according to Brotherton.
GCS also told principals they should honor any parent requests that children stay inside.
At least one school in northern Greenville County cancelled recess and outdoor activities because of the thick haze.
Schools were advised to take similar precautions for students involved in sports practices after school.
