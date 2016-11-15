Longtime Columbia NAACP president not seeking reelection

The longtime president of the Columbia NAACP will step down from his position at the end of the year.
Dwight James, executive director of the S.C. State Conference of the NAACP, said Lonnie Randolph is not seeking reelection as president of the Columbia branch of the NAACP.
James said Randolph has been Columbia branch’s president for about 20 years. His last day in that position will be Dec. 31.
Randolph also serves as president of the S.C. NAACP, though James said he does not know of any plans for Randolph to not seek reelection in that position. James said he has held that position for the past 15 to 16 years.
Randolph’s term as S.C. NAACP president ends in October, and the filing period for the state conference is not open until next year, James said.
Randolph could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Oveta Glover, a member of the Columbia branch of the NAACP, announced in a press release she is running for president of the local chapter. The local branch elections are underway and will be decided by the end of this month.
