Irmo Chapin park officials get initial OK to borrow for repairs

Officials who oversee four parks on the north side of Lake Murray got the initial go-ahead Tuesday to take out $2 million in loans for upkeep.
Lexington County Council approved the step amid assurances it will not require a property tax increase.
Officials at the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission plan to make repairs over the next five years.
“It’s to take care of what we’ve got,” commission executive director Elizabeth Taylor said. “It’s a way for us to address maintenance.”
One major project is fixing a half-mile road at Saluda Shoals Park submerged for several days in fall 2015 in flooding after record rain, she said.
