Columbia’s official ornament features Eau Claire landmark

Babcock Center’s 24th official city ornament for Columbia features the former Eau Claire town hall to highlight one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, the center’s foundation chairwoman said Friday during an unveiling.
The $15 ornament, which contains 24-carat gold on brass and comes in a felt case, can be purchased through the Babcock Center Foundation office, by telephone orders or by mail.
Proceeds from the sale will go toward the non-profit foundation’s support of more than 800 people with disabilities in Richland and Lexington counties, according to a center news release.
The town hall served that role from 1928 until 1955 when Columbia annexed the town of Eau Claire, chairwoman Angela Leon said.
The foundation office is at 2725 Banny Jones Ave. in West Columbia. Phone orders are accepted by calling (803) 799-1970. Order forms may be downloaded from www.babcockcenter.org and mailed to the foundation at P.O. Box 3608, West Columbia, S.C. 29171.
