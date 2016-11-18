What smoke? Cold front expected to drag down smoke, but strong winds could affect its effects

The worrying about the Columbia area’s air quality may be in the past for the immediate future.
Shifting winds that will accompany a cold front Saturday might drag more smoke from the Upstate – but the strength of the gusts could make the effects less noticeable than in recent days, said Chris Rohrbach, a meteorologist at the Columbia office of the National Weather Service.
Strong breezes in the 20 to 25 miles per hour range are likely to gust to as much as 30 mph, according to Rohrbach and the forecast.
“So if there is smoke in the Upstate, it would come down our way,” he said. “It may also be well dispersed with how fast those wind speeds are. It may not be as noticeable.”
As of Friday afternoon, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control had not issued an air quality alert for Saturday. On Thursday, the agency declared the area’s air quality was under “yellow code,” which means the quality of air is acceptable, except for people who are “unusually sensitive” to air pollution.
Fires continue to burn along the Southeast. On Thursday, firefighters started a controlled burn near Pinnacle Mountain in Pickens County in hopes of containing the wildfire.
The Greenville News contributed to this story.
