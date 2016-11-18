US marshal, Sumter fugitive killed Friday in Georgia shootout

A fugitive accused of attempting to kill police officers, including in South Carolina in September, fatally shot a U.S. marshal trying to arrest him Friday in southeast Georgia.
The suspect, Dontrell Montese Carter, was killed during the gunfight in a rural area about 55 miles from Savannah, federal authorities said.
Patrick Carothers, 53 and deputy commander of the Marshal Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, died after being shot twice as a team of officers tried to serve a warrant at a mobile home in rural Long County, authorities said.
Carter was wanted in Sumter County, S.C., on seven charges of attempted murder of police officers and others. Carter also was charged with domestic violence and illegally discharging a weapon during an incident in September, Sumter authorities and the Marshals Service said.
Marshals said Carothers and his team had tracked Carter to a mobile home just outside Ludowici, southeast of Savannah. Carothers was shot as they were entering the home. He had served 26 years with the Marshals Service and had been deputy commander of the fugitive task force for more than a year.
Law officers returned fire and shot Carter multiple times, the Marshals Service said. Both men were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
“The fugitive who killed deputy commander Carothers was extremely dangerous, wanted for trying to kill law enforcement officers and deliberately evading authorities,” David Harlow, deputy director of the Marshals Service, said in a statement. “Pat is a hero and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and five children.”
On Sept. 18, Carter shot at a Sumter city police officer and two county deputies who were chasing him, sheriff’s spokesman Ken Bell said. Authorities had been called to a domestic violence incident, officials said.
Carter fled after also firing shots at a home, officials said. Investigators said they though Carter had cut the long hair he once wore, a Sumter police spokeswoman said.
Staff Writer Tim Flach and The Associated Press contributed.
