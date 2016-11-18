US marshal, Sumter fugitive killed Friday in Georgia shootout

1:24 USC President Harris Pastides talks about where USC's new medical school could be built on the Bull Street property Pause

0:28 USC President Harris Pastides discusses the life-sized Cocky statue coming to campus next fall

1:11 Students march to honor veterans

0:57 How Drew Williams ended up at USC

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

1:45 Senior moments: Gamecocks reflect on careers

1:16 A tour of a new mobile home for October 2015 flood survivors

1:58 Veronica Thompson remembers son Levi Moody's life

2:50 Levi Moody stars in talent show