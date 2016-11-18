Photos: South Carolina vs. SC State men's basketball

USC's Chris Silva cheers on Rakym Felder after Felder scored during the first half of their game against S.C. State.
USC's Rakym Felder makes a fast break towards the basket while S.C. State's Edward Stephens defends during the first first half of their game.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell nailed a three point bucket over S.C. State's Jaylen Reid during the first half of their game.
Sindarius Thornwell goes up for a lay-up against SC State's Greg Mortimer during the first half of the NCAA game.
Sindarius Thornwell had a great first half scoring 16 points against S.C. State during the first half of their game.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell makes an uncontested lay-up against S.C. State during their basketball game.
USC's bench went wild after Rakym Felder crossed up a S.C. State player during their game.
USC's Jarrell Holliman fights with S.C. State's Tashombe Riley for ball control during their game.
USC's Khadim Gueye shoots a free throw bucket during their game against S.C. State.
USC's Khadim Gueye tips the ball to a teammate off of a rebound against S.C. State.
USC's Maik Kotsar was a force to be recognized by dominating rebounds in their game against S.C. State.
USC's Maik Kotsar and Hassani Gravett block out S.C. State's Greg Mortimer during their basketball game.
USC's PJ Dozier makes a drive to the basket during their game against S.C. State.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell attempted an ally-oop from teammate Duane Notice during their game against S.C. State.
USC fans did their best to disrupt S.C. State players using giant cutouts of various celebrities and Chris Silva during the basketball game.
Chris Silva took advantage of a referee review period to strategize with fellow players during their game against S.C. State.
USC's Hassani Gravett defends S.C. State's Greg Mortimer during their basketball game on Friday.
USC's Maik Kotsar clears the ball from S.C. State players after rebounding during the game.
