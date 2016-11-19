Photos: 2016 Colonial Cup

Whether they came to watch thoroughbreds or terriers, Colonial Cup fans enjoyed the races and the beautiful fall weather at the Springdale Race Course in Camden on Nov. 19, 2016. Here, the rest fo the field crosses the finish line at the end of the first race.
Here, Mark Thompson, of Greenville, holds McGinnis after the one-year old terrier won the third heat. One dog's muzzle came off during the race, so they had to do the race over. McGinnis won the second time as well.
Here, fifty-seven new recruits take the "Oath of Enlistment" from Major General Pete Johnson, commander of Fort Jackson. The swearing in was part of the opening ceremony of the day's events at Springdale Race Course. The new recruits varied in age from 17 to 21 with some reporting directly to basic training after today's event, while others will leave for basic training after Thanksgiving, after Christmas, or after they graduate high school next year.
Here, terrier race fans line up along the fence to watch the competition. Kneeling, from left, are: Davis Warren and Anna Warren from Columbia, Piper Hitch from Camden, and Veshannah Lovelace from Columbia. Lovelace brought her two dogs to watch.
Here, Heath races through the finsh line which is acutally a hole cut into the wall at the end of the course. Each dog wears a different colored scrunchie so race officials can distinguish which dog comes through first, second, third or last. Heath came in third today.
Here, Mini Mart, left, a six-year old competitor from Myrtle Beach won the second heat. Volunteers with the race gather the dogs at the end of the race to get them to their owners.
Here, Penny races ahead of her competition in the first terrier race. The terriers chase a stuffed toy pulled by a string. They wear muzzles to prevent the friendly competition from becoming a "dog-bites-dog" situation during the race.
Here, Debbie Harris of Burlington, NC, holds her 1 1/2 year old terrier Chinaman after he ran a practice race. Harris and her husband, Butch Harris, have been coming to the races every year for 20 years.
Here, A.P., a long-haired Jack Russell Terrier relaxes at his first-ever race. One-year old A.P. is named after American Pharoah who won the triple crown a year ago.
Here, jockey Keri Brion, right, from Kennett Square, Pa., talks to race fans Fran Burns, left, and Jeanne Sprott, center, about the second race. The horse Brion was riding, Really Ready, fell near the end of the race after jumping the last hurdle. But everything is okay - the horse is fine. He was just tired at the end of the race.
Here, Cathie Jackson, right, weighs Willie MaCarthy, left, and Brendon Crowley, center, before their next race.
Here, Cathie Jackson, right, weighs jockey Darren Nagle before his next race.
Here, from left, Jane Bower-Curtis of Camden, Marvin Maroza from Georgetown and Brett Young of Hopkins put their dogs into the starting gate before a race.
Here, Alcazar De Maram wins the first horse race of the day by much more than 'a nose.' Alcazar left the competition pretty far behind, winning easily. Here, Karin Jenkins of Camden enjoyes some tailgating between races.
Here, Alcazar De Maram wins the first horse race of the day by much more than 'a nose.' Alcazar left the competition pretty far behind, winning easily.
Here, from left, Jane Bower-Curtis of Camden holds her dog A.P., Marvin Maroza from Georgetown holds his dog Ziggy, and Brett Young of Hopkins holds his girlfriend's dog Cola before their race. Ziggy won.
