Misbehavior, leadership issues cloud Columbia Fire Department

2:33 Cocky Graduates Pause

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

2:59 Chili Cook Off in Five Points

1:49 Swimmers urged not to go into the Saluda River

2:22 Will Muschamp reacts after Gamecocks earn sixth win

0:52 Dutch Fork celebrates their win in the SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

3:38 Chapin High School: SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

1:20 USC celebrates after win, final home game of 2016

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies