Richland deputies seeking Sunday morning shooting suspect

Richland County sheriff’s deputies are seeking a suspect in a shooting that occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday near the 7100 block of Parklane Road.
A vehicle pulled up to a victim and someone inside demanded the victim get in the vehicle, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Curtis Wilson. The victim then began to flee and the suspect fired multiple shots with a handgun, striking victim in the lower body.
The victim is being treated for injuries that are not life threatening at Palmetto Health Richland.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.
