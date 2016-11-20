SC man arrested for spitting on officers

Police in North Charleston say a motorist who was stopped for speeding is accused of kicking and spitting on officers trying to detain him.
James Terry III, 27, was seen speeding Saturday, according to police in a story in The Post and Courier.
According to police, Terry got out of the car and ignored commands to get on the ground. An officer took Terry down, but he grabbed the equipment on several duty belts. The police report said officers eventually restrained Terry’s legs with shackles and put him in a patrol vehicle, where he spit on an officer and kicked the car while being taken to jail.
Terry faces multiple charges, including assault on a police officer. He’s jailed under a $12,205 bond.
