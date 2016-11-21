Time names The State contributor as top Instagram photographer in SC

Sean Rayford made Time’s list of 51 Instagram Photographers to Follow in the United States. For the second year running, Time selected 51 users out of 100 million in the U.S. to highlight. Rayford was the pick for South Carolina.
He is a frequent contributor to The State and also freelances for Getty, The Associate Press and The New York Times.
“His feed mixes personal images with the work he’s doing as a photojournalist, which sees him covering riots in Charlotte to Hurricane Matthew in Charleston,” Time reporter Olivier Laurent wrote.
Rayford states in his bio that all of his Instagram photos are taken with an iPhone.
“With his phone, he was suddenly ‘exploring the medium in ways I never would have with just a DSLR,’” he said to Laurent.
