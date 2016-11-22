Thanksgiving closings

The following will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
GOVERNMENT
▪ Federal offices
▪ Fort Jackson
▪ State government offices
▪ Richland County offices
▪ Lexington County offices
▪ Kershaw County offices
▪ Columbia city offices. All garbage and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, 2016 will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, November 23, 2016. All garbage and recycle pickup will resume to regular schedule on Friday, November 25, 2016.
▪ Forest Acres city offices
▪ Lexington town offices
▪ West Columbia City Hall and city offices
▪ Cayce city town hall and city offices
▪ Irmo town offices
▪ Batesburg-Leesville offices
▪ Springdale town offices
▪ The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
SERVICES/BANKS
▪ Post offices
▪ Many banks and credit unions. Check with your branch to verify.
▪ SCE&G
▪ Mid-Carolina Electric
▪ Palmetto Utilities Inc.
▪ Lexington’s Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission offices
▪ Richland County Recreation Commission offices, recreation and community centers
▪ The South Carolina Education Lottery offices and claims center
LIBRARIES/MUSEUMS/ZOO
▪ Richland Library, including the main library and all branch locations
▪ Lexington County Public Library System, including all branch locations
▪ Kershaw County Library
▪ Columbia Museum of Art
▪ The State Museum
▪ The S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum
▪ The S.C. Military Museum on National Guard Road
▪ Historic Columbia Foundation houses
▪ EdVenture
▪ Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
THE STATE
▪ The State newspaper’s advertising, business and circulation departments will be closed XXX. In the event of a delivery problem, customer representatives are available 6-9:30 a.m. at (800) 888-3566.
Comments