November 22, 2016 8:27 PM

The pilot crawled out of this upside-down landing with minor injuries

Anna Lee - The Greenville News

An antique French military aircraft flipped upside down while landing on a private airstrip in Simpsonville Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to Parker Field Airport off Cruisair Court about 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, the 1958 Avions Max Holste MH 1521 Broussard experienced a problem landing, which caused the aircraft to flip onto its roof in the middle of the grassy field.

The pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to crawl out, a Greenville County sheriff's deputy said. No one else was on board.

Clear Spring Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Parker Field is a private airport owned by Foothills Aerodrome Inc., Federal Aviation Administration records show.

The airstrip cuts through a rural neighborhood near the Laurens County border.

