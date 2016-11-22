The pilot crawled out of this upside-down landing with minor injuries

An antique French military aircraft flipped upside down while landing on a private airstrip in Simpsonville Tuesday afternoon.
First responders were dispatched to Parker Field Airport off Cruisair Court about 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, the 1958 Avions Max Holste MH 1521 Broussard experienced a problem landing, which caused the aircraft to flip onto its roof in the middle of the grassy field.
The pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to crawl out, a Greenville County sheriff's deputy said. No one else was on board.
Clear Spring Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
Parker Field is a private airport owned by Foothills Aerodrome Inc., Federal Aviation Administration records show.
The airstrip cuts through a rural neighborhood near the Laurens County border.
Comments