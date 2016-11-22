Local

November 22, 2016 9:34 PM

SCE&G plans temporary power outage for 300 Shandon-area customers

Posted by Paul Osmundson

Electricity service to about 300 Shandon-area customers will be temporarily turned off next Tuesday so South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. can replace some equipment, the utility said Tuesday.

Affected customers have been notified by mail, the company said in a statement. “This is a one-time, planned upgrade that will help SCE&G continue to provide safe, reliable electric service to our customers,” the company said.

Power will be turned off about 8 a.m. The outages will vary among customers, but the company expects to complete the work in one day.

Any customer with questions may call 800-251-7234.

