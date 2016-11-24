One dead in car wreck evening before Thanksgiving

A pedestrian was killed and another person was airlifted to the hospital following an accident involving a pedestrian in Orangeburg County Wednesday evening.
A man driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger struck a pedestrian and went off the road into a field. The pedestrian was killed at the scene and the driver was flown to Palmetto Richland Hospital and is in critical condition, said Lance South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal David Jones.
the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on SC Highway 210 near Bowman.
The SC Highway Patrol team is investigating.
