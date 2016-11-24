Cayce moving to improve water service in older neighborhoods

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans Pause

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina

1:52 Analysis: What OrTre Smith commitment means for USC

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests