Pedestrian struck by two vehicles, killed on Thanksgiving Day

A pedestrian who was in the Hopkins area along a roadway was struck by two different vehicles on Thanksgiving Day.
Lance Cpl. David Jones said Asherria Payne was driving southbound on Air Base Road in a 2006 Infiniti car around 8:50 p.m. Thursday and struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
Jones said the pedestrian then went into the northbound lane and was struck again by a 2007 Toyota Camry operated by Ryon Davis.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was declared deceased at the scene.
Payne and Davis were no injured.
Troopers continue to investigate this case.
