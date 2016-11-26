Marine captain to receive bravery medal during USC-Clemson football game

A Marine captain will receive a Medal for Heroism during the South Carolina-Clemson football game for rescuing people from a NATO helicopter crash in Afghanistan last year.
The Greenville News reports that Capt. Trey Kennedy will be honored with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for Heroism during Saturday’s game at his alma mater. It awards bravery performed outside of combat.
The citation describes how Kennedy removed people from the wreckage on Oct. 11, 2015, while standing in several inches of jet fuel, despite imminent risk or fire or explosion. The crash killed five of the helicopter’s nine passengers.
Kennedy downplays his bravery, telling the newspaper, “That’s what Marines do. No biggie.”
Kennedy is a Wren High School graduate and 2008 Clemson graduate.
Comments