Columbia shoppers support favorite small businesses to ‘keep them alive’

It was slacks and neutral-colored flats for McKayla Kenner, whose mother is trying to nudge her toward a dressier wardrobe. A wool shawl for Michelle Nicks, whose daughter had planned to make her one until they found one for a good price on the racks.
The mother-daughter pairs walked out of Revente consignment shop Saturday with unique buys that couldn’t be beat at malls or big-box stores, they said.
With Columbia’s Five Points neighborhood just coming to life in the late morning, the women were off to visit a string of local stores on what has been dubbed “Small Business Saturday.”
“We’ve always loved Five Points. It’s just eclectic,” said Nicks, shopping with her 26-year-old daughter, Andie, who was home in Columbia through the weekend on a visit from graduate school at Southern Illinois University. “It’s stuff that you’re not going to find other places. ... No matter how many coupons and sales you get at your big department stores, it’s just, you’re going to look like everybody else.”
No matter how many coupons and sales you get at your big department stores, it’s just, you’re going to look like everybody else. Michelle Nicks, “Small Business Saturday” shopper
“I think that people are aware of the value of supporting a small, family-owned businesses,” said Don McCallister, co-owner of Loose Lucy’s, down the street from Revente. “The money that you spend at a business like this goes right back into this community ... rather than going back to the corporate headquarters somewhere.”
Loose Lucy’s is “a true-blue, mom-and-pop, Main Street USA small business like towns used to be full of,” said McCallister, who owns the hippie- and bohemian-themed store with his wife, Jenn.
In recent years, he senses, more people have been “awakening ... to the fact that these kind of places will go away” if they don’t support them, McCallister said.
See Go Columbia’s unique holiday gift suggestions you can find at local stores.
At stores like Revente and Loose Lucy’s, long-time staples in Five Points, shoppers find a uniquely intimate atmosphere perusing the racks, said Audrey Delk, an employee at Revente.
“We work one-on-one with the customers, and that’s what we pride ourselves in,” Delk said.
What this is is a true-blue, mom-and-pop, Main Street USA small business like towns used to be full of. Don McCallister, Loose Lucy’s co-owner
It was nothing like the busy mall environment Natalie and McKayla Kenner walked into on Thanksgiving evening, they said.
“We could barely find anyone to assist us in the larger stores. But then you come in here and you get the personal attention,” Natalie Kenner said.
Even so, her 14-year-old daughter, McKayla, said she enjoys the high-energy shopping experience of mainstream stores. Throughout the holiday weekend, the pair shopped together for birthday and Christmas gifts for McKayla and holiday gifts for friends and family members.
There was no “Black Friday” at Loose Lucy’s. It’s “Tie-dye Friday,” which is much more fun, McCallister said.
Friday and Saturday were two of the store’s busiest post-Thanksgiving sales days in years, McCallister said.
Shawn and Michael Hendricks and their two teenaged daughters, Kayla and Alexis, came from Pelion to shop at Loose Lucy’s and spend the day in the neighborhood Saturday.
“When I was a kid, I used to come into Five Points all the time,” Shawn Hendricks said. “So I like to come in and support the small businesses, keep them alive. It feels special.”
Reach Ellis at (803) 771-8307.
Related content
Comments