Local

November 29, 2016 4:45 PM

Killian Elementary school bus involved in accident, 14 students taken to hospital as precaution

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A bus carrying 38 students home from Killian Elementary School was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon. 14 children on the bus were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital as a precaution, said Richland 2 spokeswoman Libby Roof.

Emergency medical technicians examined the children but “there were no major visible injuries,” she said.

The bus was rear-ended by another vehicle in what appeared to be a chain reaction, Jones said. The accident occurred at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Clinton Street.

The bus was stopped on Hardscrabble Road waiting to turn left. The car stopped behind the bus was rear-ended, which pushed it into the bus,” Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

No adults involved in the accident were taken to the hospital, Jones said.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Representing one's self in death penalty case not a wise choice

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos