Killian Elementary school bus involved in accident, 14 students taken to hospital as precaution

A bus carrying 38 students home from Killian Elementary School was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon. 14 children on the bus were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital as a precaution, said Richland 2 spokeswoman Libby Roof.
Emergency medical technicians examined the children but “there were no major visible injuries,” she said.
The bus was rear-ended by another vehicle in what appeared to be a chain reaction, Jones said. The accident occurred at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Clinton Street.
The bus was stopped on Hardscrabble Road waiting to turn left. The car stopped behind the bus was rear-ended, which pushed it into the bus,” Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
No adults involved in the accident were taken to the hospital, Jones said.
