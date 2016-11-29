Columbia Art Museum leader leaving

The Columbia Museum of Art is seeking a new executive director with Karen Brosius’s departure to take another job.
Brosius will become the president of an unspecified national nonprofit group in January, according to an announcement Tuesday.
In nearly 13 years in the post, she made the museum “a gem in Columbia and cornerstone of activity and community engagement in the Midlands,” board chair Scott McClelland said.
Brosius had a varied corporate, marketing and art background when hired.
Under her leadership, the museum won the prestigious National Medal of Museum and Library Service in April.
Museum leaders will start searching for a successor after Jan. 1.
“We’re going to take the right amount of time to identify the candidate who will lead the next chapter in the CMA’s future and continue to expand our offerings and engage people in loving art and its role in a vibrant, healthy community,” McClelland said.
In a statement, Brosius said the museum is positioned for continued success as it expands galleries and education, partners with other groups for events and improves fund-raising.
“Together, our collective team has achieved many great accomplishments, so I leave secure in the incredible future this organization has ahead of it,” she said.
Comments