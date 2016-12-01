18-wheeler overturns on I-20, blocks all eastbound lanes of traffic

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC An 18-wheeler overturned and blocked all eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 Thursday morning.
S.C. Department of Transportation reported around 8 a.m. that a wreck is blocking all eastbound lanes near the Spears Creek Church Road exit of I-20.
Columbia Fire Department reported the 18-wheeler overturned in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 82
Traffic maps are showing traffic backups in both eastbound and westbound lanes.
S.C. Department of Public Safety reported drivers can use a detour to Spears Creek Road and to expect delays.
