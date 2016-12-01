18-wheeler overturns on I-20, blocks all eastbound lanes of traffic

3:54 South Carolina Deadly Roads - A family's story Pause

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

4:08 One year after deadly SC flooding, see how the dams failed across the Midlands

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

2:19 State Rep. Mia McLeod explains her call for the resignation of the Rec Commission's director, board members

0:55 700th win for Irmo basketball coach Tim Whipple

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

9:50 Gamecocks wrap a win over Louisville

0:55 Muschamp explains importance of bowl bid, accompanying practices