Downtown ice skating rink reopens after rain, warm weather passes

After a bout of warm weather and rain, downtown Columbia’s ice skating rink will reopen Friday night.
The City of Columbia reported Main Street ICE, at the corner of Main and Hampton streets in Boyd Plaza at the Columbia Museum of Art, will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday.
The outdoor ice skating rink closed Tuesday due warm weather, wind and rain, with Tuesday’s high in the 80s.
The city said it was necessary to close the rink because of the weather’s impact on the ice rink’s frozen surface.
The rink is open 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-9 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $10 for adults, and $8 for children ages 12 and younger, active duty military with ID and seniors age 55 and up.
For more information, contact Columbia Parks and Recreation Department at 545-3100 or visit www.ColumbiaSC.net.
