Dorms might be allowed to offer less parking as downtown spaces become scarcer

0:14 Warning: Graphic video shows dog abused in Lexington Pause

3:06 Swinney on his players going pro, academics

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word

3:44 Frank Martin recaps Gamecocks win over Vermont

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims