Photos: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech in Orlando

Fans tailgate When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Clemson arrives to the stadium When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Clemson arrives to the stadium When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Clemson arrives to the stadium When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Fans tailgate When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Fans tailgate When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Fans tailgate When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
MattWalsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Fans tailgate When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Fans tailgate When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
MattWalsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Fans tailgate When the Tigers took on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2016 ACC Championship Game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
MattWalsh
mwalsh@thestate.com